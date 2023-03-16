Fulton Bank N.A. Acquires 459 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,755 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Southern were worth $3,481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SO. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH boosted its stake in Southern by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 7,789 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $556,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Southern by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 1,882,833 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $134,453,000 after acquiring an additional 20,091 shares during the last quarter. Continental Investors Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Southern in the third quarter worth $402,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Southern by 12.9% during the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,688 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $795,000 after buying an additional 1,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southern during the third quarter valued at $223,000. 61.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho cut their target price on Southern from $73.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Southern from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Southern to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Southern from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Southern from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.93.

Southern Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE SO opened at $67.65 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $73.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $66.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.74. The Southern Company has a 1 year low of $58.85 and a 1 year high of $80.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.66.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. Southern had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 11.73%. The business had revenue of $7.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Southern Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.93%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,546 shares of Southern stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.95, for a total transaction of $1,032,038.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,786 shares in the company, valued at $8,569,766.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.95, for a total value of $1,032,038.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,786 shares in the company, valued at $8,569,766.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 1,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total transaction of $85,381.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,512 shares in the company, valued at $1,832,299.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 16,680 shares of company stock valued at $1,174,768. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Southern Profile

The Southern Co is a holding company, which engages in the generation and sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

Featured Articles

