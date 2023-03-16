FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. Sells 52 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,240 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 52 shares during the quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Solstein Capital LLC grew its position in Mastercard by 1.3% in the second quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 2,260 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $713,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its position in Mastercard by 2.3% in the third quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,358 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Invst LLC grew its position in Mastercard by 1.4% in the third quarter. Invst LLC now owns 2,349 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $685,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 3.2% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 6.1% during the second quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 578 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. 74.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 6,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.05, for a total transaction of $2,406,856.65. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,701,385.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.99, for a total value of $7,519,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,113,488.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Craig Vosburg sold 6,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.05, for a total value of $2,406,856.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,314 shares in the company, valued at $15,701,385.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 655,522 shares of company stock valued at $242,724,561. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MA traded down $6.81 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $346.01. 746,892 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,725,832. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $366.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $340.07. The company has a market cap of $329.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.52, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.11. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $276.87 and a 12-month high of $390.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The credit services provider reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.09. Mastercard had a return on equity of 158.38% and a net margin of 44.65%. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.31%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MA shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $406.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Mastercard from $456.00 to $441.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Mastercard from $370.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Mastercard from $395.00 to $452.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $370.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mastercard presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $413.41.

Mastercard Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mastercard, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments, and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial, and payment programs. The company was founded in November 1966 and is headquartered in Purchase, NY.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.