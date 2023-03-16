Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 2,393,549 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 165% from the previous session’s volume of 904,344 shares.The stock last traded at $19.40 and had previously closed at $19.58.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on FMS shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Truist Financial upped their target price on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. HSBC lowered Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $11.70 in a report on Monday, January 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.20.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.98 and a 200-day moving average of $16.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.32 and a beta of 1.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC grew its position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 82.0% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 1,156.0% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 3,098 shares during the period. 5.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KgaA provides products and services for individuals with renal diseases. The firm develops and manufactures health care products, which includes dialysis and non-dialysis products. It operates through the following segments: North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America.

