Freightos (NASDAQ:CRGO) PT Lowered to $11.00 at Chardan Capital

Freightos (NASDAQ:CRGO – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at Chardan Capital from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Chardan Capital’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 209.86% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Freightos in a report on Thursday, March 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock.

Freightos Stock Performance

Shares of CRGO traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $3.55. 71,242 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 142,276. Freightos has a 1-year low of $3.45 and a 1-year high of $31.15.

Freightos Company Profile

Freightos Limited provide freight booking and payment platform which connects participants across the international freight ecosystem, including airlines, ocean liners and trucking companies, as well as freight forwarders. Freightos Limited, formerly known as Gesher I Acquisition Corp., is based in JERUSALEM.

