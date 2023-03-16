Frank Mottola Sells 4,780 Shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) Stock

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN – Get Rating) SVP Frank Mottola sold 4,780 shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.99, for a total value of $172,032.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $170,484.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of SUPN stock traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $35.99. The company had a trading volume of 317,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 424,646. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.48 and a beta of 1.01. Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.95 and a 12 month high of $42.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $39.13 and its 200 day moving average is $36.24.

Get Supernus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $167.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.38 million. Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 9.10% and a return on equity of 7.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

SUPN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Supernus Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Supernus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $16,174,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $15,287,000. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $11,004,000. International Biotechnology Trust PLC raised its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 3,357.7% during the 3rd quarter. International Biotechnology Trust PLC now owns 297,500 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,070,000 after buying an additional 288,896 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 108.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 550,081 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,779,000 after buying an additional 285,737 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.82% of the company’s stock.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. It offers Trokendi XR, Oxtellar XR, APOKYN, XADAGO, and MYOBLOC products. The company was founded by Jack A. Khattar on March 30, 2005 and is headquartered in Rockville, MD.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Supernus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Supernus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.