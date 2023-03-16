Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,020,000 shares, an increase of 8.6% from the February 13th total of 2,780,000 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 638,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.7 days.

NYSE FNV traded down $1.06 on Wednesday, hitting $135.49. 1,260,304 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 661,985. Franco-Nevada has a 52-week low of $109.70 and a 52-week high of $169.32. The company has a market capitalization of $26.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.30, a P/E/G ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $138.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $132.40.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. This is a boost from Franco-Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 15th. Franco-Nevada’s payout ratio is presently 32.41%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on FNV shares. Raymond James dropped their target price on Franco-Nevada from $167.00 to $158.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. Barclays boosted their target price on Franco-Nevada from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. CIBC boosted their target price on Franco-Nevada from C$230.00 to C$240.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Franco-Nevada from C$190.00 to C$200.00 in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut Franco-Nevada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $166.57.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cumberland Partners Ltd purchased a new position in Franco-Nevada during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in Franco-Nevada during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Franco-Nevada during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Franco-Nevada during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Franco-Nevada during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. 66.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Franco-Nevada Corp. engages in the management of gold-focused royalties and streams portfolio. It provides investors with gold price and exploration optionality while limiting exposure to many of the risks of operating companies. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

