Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Fortress Biotech Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of FBIO opened at $0.72 on Thursday. Fortress Biotech has a twelve month low of $0.48 and a twelve month high of $1.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.80.

Institutional Trading of Fortress Biotech

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortress Biotech in the third quarter worth $26,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fortress Biotech by 113.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,020 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 10,620 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Fortress Biotech by 49.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 47,441 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 15,657 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Fortress Biotech by 495.0% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 39,636 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 32,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fortress Biotech in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. 27.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fortress Biotech Company Profile

Fortress Biotech, Inc engages in the manufacture and commercialization of novel pharmaceutical products and product candidates. It operates through the Dermatology Product Sales and Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Product Development segments. Its products include Ximino, Targadox, Exelderm, Ceracade, and Luxamend.

