Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW) General Counsel Peter Butterfield Sells 3,626 Shares

Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Rating) General Counsel Peter Butterfield sold 3,626 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.40, for a total transaction of $95,726.40. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 123,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,265,812. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Peter Butterfield also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 1st, Peter Butterfield sold 3,370 shares of Flywire stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.04, for a total transaction of $91,124.80.

On Wednesday, February 22nd, Peter Butterfield sold 7,862 shares of Flywire stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.08, for a total transaction of $189,316.96.

On Friday, January 27th, Peter Butterfield sold 10,110 shares of Flywire stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.01, for a total transaction of $273,071.10.

On Wednesday, January 18th, Peter Butterfield sold 7,862 shares of Flywire stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.05, for a total transaction of $204,805.10.

Flywire Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FLYW opened at $26.90 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.64. Flywire Co. has a 1 year low of $14.56 and a 1 year high of $32.88.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Flywire ( NASDAQ:FLYW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.10. Flywire had a negative net margin of 13.88% and a negative return on equity of 8.31%. The firm had revenue of $73.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.11) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Flywire Co. will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on FLYW shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Flywire from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Flywire from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Flywire in a report on Monday, January 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Flywire from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on shares of Flywire from $28.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Flywire has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

Institutional Trading of Flywire

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FLYW. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Flywire during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Flywire by 170.2% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 839 shares during the period. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Flywire during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of Flywire during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Flywire by 69.2% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the period. 79.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Flywire Company Profile

Flywire Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a payment enablement and software company in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay.

Further Reading

