Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.01), Yahoo Finance reports. Fluent had a negative net margin of 13.82% and a positive return on equity of 1.83%.

Fluent Stock Down 5.0 %

Fluent stock opened at $1.14 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.14 million, a P/E ratio of -1.81 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01. Fluent has a one year low of $0.96 and a one year high of $2.36.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fluent

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Fluent by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 449,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 8,091 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fluent during the first quarter worth about $28,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Fluent by 1.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 753,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,566,000 after acquiring an additional 13,456 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fluent during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Fluent by 40.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 124,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 35,826 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.54% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Fluent

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fluent in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Fluent, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing services. It operates through the Fluent and All Other segments. The Fluent segment includes delivering data and performance-based marketing executions. The All Other segment represents the operation results of AdParlor, LLC, a digital advertising solution for social media buying.

