Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on FIVN. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Five9 from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Five9 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Five9 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Five9 from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Five9 from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.67.

Five9 Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FIVN opened at $62.09 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.16, a current ratio of 5.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of $73.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.72. Five9 has a fifty-two week low of $46.61 and a fifty-two week high of $121.17.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Five9

In related news, CRO Daniel P. Burkland sold 43,136 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.72, for a total value of $2,964,305.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 140,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,663,131.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, CRO Daniel P. Burkland sold 43,136 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.72, for a total value of $2,964,305.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 140,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,663,131.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 497 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.05, for a total value of $33,820.85. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 132,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,008,663.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 98,262 shares of company stock worth $6,985,090. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Five9 by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 260,689 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $17,690,000 after acquiring an additional 51,049 shares during the last quarter. Natixis raised its position in Five9 by 3,131.1% in the 4th quarter. Natixis now owns 1,040,400 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $70,602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008,200 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Five9 by 29.1% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 10,755 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 2,424 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in Five9 during the 4th quarter worth about $413,000. Finally, State of Wyoming increased its position in Five9 by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,793 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares in the last quarter.

About Five9

Five9, Inc engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.

