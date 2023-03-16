First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FBT) Shares Down 0.7%

First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FBT – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 0.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $149.09 and last traded at $151.25. 20,488 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 49% from the average session volume of 40,156 shares. The stock had previously closed at $152.27.

First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index Fund Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $158.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $149.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 0.82.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index Fund by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 744,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,791,000 after purchasing an additional 126,555 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index Fund by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 478,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,746,000 after purchasing an additional 80,638 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index Fund by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 385,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,489,000 after purchasing an additional 45,536 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index Fund by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 208,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,113,000 after purchasing an additional 25,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index Fund by 10.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 200,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,515,000 after purchasing an additional 18,485 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index Fund Company Profile

The First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index Fund (FBT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE Arca Biotechnology index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US biotechnology stocks. FBT was launched on Jun 19, 2006 and is managed by First Trust.

