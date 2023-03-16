First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF (NASDAQ:LEGR) Short Interest Update

First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF (NASDAQ:LEGR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a drop of 14.3% from the February 13th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of LEGR stock traded down $0.82 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.28. The stock had a trading volume of 19,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,245. First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF has a 12-month low of $29.54 and a 12-month high of $41.27. The company has a market cap of $111.14 million, a P/E ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.58.

Get First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF alerts:

First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.094 per share. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 23rd.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF

First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF by 80.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 862 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF by 789.1% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 898 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF by 9,741.7% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,169 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $98,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF by 156.0% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 4,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 2,550 shares during the period.

(Get Rating)

The First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF (LEGR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Blockchain index. The fund tracks an index of global equities selected based on their exposure to the development or usage of blockchain technology. LEGR was launched on Jan 24, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.