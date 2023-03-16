First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF (NASDAQ:LEGR) Short Interest Update

First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF (NASDAQ:LEGR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a drop of 14.3% from the February 13th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF Trading Down 2.3 %
Shares of LEGR stock traded down $0.82 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.28. The stock had a trading volume of 19,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,245. First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF has a 12-month low of $29.54 and a 12-month high of $41.27. The company has a market cap of $111.14 million, a P/E ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.58.
First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF Cuts Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.094 per share. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 23rd.
First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF Company Profile
The First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF (LEGR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Blockchain index. The fund tracks an index of global equities selected based on their exposure to the development or usage of blockchain technology. LEGR was launched on Jan 24, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF (LEGR)
