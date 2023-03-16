First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Shares Sold by First Financial Bank Trust Division

First Financial Bank Trust Division lessened its holdings in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) by 60.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,474 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 38,994 shares during the quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $3,105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 30.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 372 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Canandaigua National Corp lifted its holdings in First Republic Bank by 5.9% in the third quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 1,563 shares of the bank’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in First Republic Bank by 0.6% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 14,001 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,828,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Kinneret Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 2.3% during the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 4,561 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $739,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders raised its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 1,966 shares of the bank’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.24% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FRC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on First Republic Bank in a research note on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Compass Point cut shares of First Republic Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $168.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday. Sterne Agee CRT lifted their price target on First Republic Bank from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Raymond James lowered First Republic Bank from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, First Republic Bank presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.90.

First Republic Bank Stock Down 21.4 %

NYSE FRC opened at $31.16 on Thursday. First Republic Bank has a 12 month low of $17.53 and a 12 month high of $174.21. The company has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $123.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The bank reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.06. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 24.66% and a return on equity of 12.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.02 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that First Republic Bank will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Republic Bank Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 26th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 25th. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 13.09%.

First Republic Bank Company Profile

First Republic Bank engages in the provision of private banking, business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management, including trust and custody services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. The Commercial Banking segment represents most of the operations, including real estate secured lending, retail deposit gathering, private banking activities, mortgage sales and servicing, and managing capital, liquidity, and interest rate risk.

Featured Stories

