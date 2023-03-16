First Pacific Company Limited (OTCMKTS:FPAFY) Short Interest Update

First Pacific Company Limited (OTCMKTS:FPAFY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 23,100 shares, a drop of 9.4% from the February 13th total of 25,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

First Pacific Stock Performance

FPAFY stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,788. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.58. First Pacific has a 1 year low of $1.30 and a 1 year high of $2.24.

Get First Pacific alerts:

First Pacific Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Recommended Stories

First Pacific Company Limited, an investment management and holding company, engages in the consumer food products, telecommunications, infrastructure, and natural resources businesses in the Philippines, Indonesia, Singapore, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers a range of telecommunications and digital services, including fiber optic backbone, and fixed line and mobile networks.

Receive News & Ratings for First Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.