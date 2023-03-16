First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services Has $4.31 Million Stock Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services lessened its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,724 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 821 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises approximately 1.4% of First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services’ holdings in Visa were worth $4,305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Visa in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in Visa during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE bought a new position in shares of Visa in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. 81.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of V stock opened at $212.97 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $223.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $208.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $174.60 and a 1 year high of $234.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $400.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.26, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.97.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The credit-card processor reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $7.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.70 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 49.95% and a net margin of 50.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.81 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 8.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.17%.

In other Visa news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 58,197 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total value of $3,635,566.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 61,721 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.92, for a total transaction of $14,190,892.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,367,191.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 58,197 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total value of $3,635,566.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 191,312 shares of company stock worth $33,751,165. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on V shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Visa from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Visa from $284.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Visa from $290.00 to $287.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $259.11.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

