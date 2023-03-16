First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services Has $1.50 Million Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services cut its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 88.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 14,256 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 109,983 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services’ holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oxler Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Hoese & Co LLP bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA MUB opened at $107.01 on Thursday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $101.35 and a 52 week high of $111.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $106.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.22.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

