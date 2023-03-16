First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services Decreases Holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services decreased its position in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,721 shares of the company’s stock after selling 312 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services’ holdings in Sysco were worth $360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sysco during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $81,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Sysco by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 38,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,723,000 after buying an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Sysco by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 662,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,129,000 after buying an additional 51,782 shares in the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its stake in Sysco by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 25,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,782,000 after buying an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in Sysco by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 51,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,377,000 after buying an additional 9,474 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Sysco alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SYY shares. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Sysco in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Sysco from $95.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Sysco from $83.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. TheStreet lowered Sysco from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Sysco from $92.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.67.

Sysco Trading Up 0.4 %

SYY stock opened at $74.98 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $38.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.07, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.17. Sysco Co. has a 52 week low of $70.61 and a 52 week high of $91.53.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $18.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.59 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 140.94% and a net margin of 1.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

Sysco Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.76%.

About Sysco

(Get Rating)

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.