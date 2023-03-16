First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services Boosts Stock Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,512 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services’ holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $3,654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LMT. FMR LLC increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 39.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,966,076 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,565,175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,701,615 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 586.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 369,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $163,097,000 after purchasing an additional 315,700 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 2,040,934 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $877,886,000 after purchasing an additional 311,513 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,885,865 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $8,840,580,000 after purchasing an additional 289,110 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 83.5% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 594,966 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $229,985,000 after purchasing an additional 270,780 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LMT opened at $473.31 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $120.84 billion, a PE ratio of 21.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.68. Lockheed Martin Co. has a twelve month low of $373.67 and a twelve month high of $498.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The company’s 50 day moving average is $467.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $457.49.

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported $7.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.41 by $0.38. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 8.69% and a return on equity of 68.01%. The business had revenue of $18.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $7.47 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 55.27%.

In other Lockheed Martin news, Director John Donovan acquired 556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $451.20 per share, for a total transaction of $250,867.20. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,048,588.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director John Donovan bought 556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $451.20 per share, for a total transaction of $250,867.20. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,048,588.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy S. Cahill sold 2,534 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $479.44, for a total transaction of $1,214,900.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,014,942.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on LMT. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $388.00 to $332.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $510.00 to $512.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $546.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $500.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Lockheed Martin from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $427.00 to $510.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $490.43.

Lockheed Martin Corp. is a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

