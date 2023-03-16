First Mining Gold (OTCMKTS:FFMGF) Stock Price Down 1.2%

First Mining Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:FFMGF – Get Rating) shares traded down 1.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.13 and last traded at $0.13. 94,433 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 297,305 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.13.

First Mining Gold Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.15 and a 200 day moving average of $0.15.

About First Mining Gold

(Get Rating)

First Mining Gold Corp. operates as a mineral property holding company, which engages in acquiring mineral assets. It focuses on the Hope Brook, Goldlund, Springpole, Cameron, Pickle Crow, Duparquet, PITT and Duquesne Gold projects in Canada. The firm also holds interest on the Turquoise Canyon, the Sonora, Oaxaca, Durango, and Nayarit projects in Mexico.

Featured Stories

