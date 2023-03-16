First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on FIBK. Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of First Interstate BancSystem from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on First Interstate BancSystem from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Stephens upgraded First Interstate BancSystem from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $44.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. UBS Group initiated coverage on First Interstate BancSystem in a report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded First Interstate BancSystem from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.00.

Get First Interstate BancSystem alerts:

First Interstate BancSystem Price Performance

NASDAQ FIBK opened at $31.39 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $36.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.86. First Interstate BancSystem has a 52 week low of $29.50 and a 52 week high of $46.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.97 and a beta of 0.86.

Insider Buying and Selling at First Interstate BancSystem

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Interstate BancSystem

In other news, Director Julie A. Scott sold 288,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.63, for a total value of $10,261,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,517,351 shares in the company, valued at $89,693,216.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other First Interstate BancSystem news, Director James Brannen sold 9,300 shares of First Interstate BancSystem stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.71, for a total value of $341,403.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $307,813.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Julie A. Scott sold 288,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.63, for a total transaction of $10,261,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,517,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,693,216.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in First Interstate BancSystem by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in First Interstate BancSystem by 225.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 281,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,344,000 after purchasing an additional 194,783 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in First Interstate BancSystem by 13.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in First Interstate BancSystem during the first quarter valued at $1,046,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in First Interstate BancSystem by 263.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,508 shares during the last quarter. 77.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About First Interstate BancSystem

(Get Rating)

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking solutions. The firm offers commercial and consumer banking services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. The company was founded by Homer Scott Sr. in 1968 and is headquartered in Billings, MT.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Interstate BancSystem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Interstate BancSystem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.