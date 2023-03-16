First Financial Bank Trust Division Grows Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

First Financial Bank Trust Division boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 188,197 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 1.9% of First Financial Bank Trust Division’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. First Financial Bank Trust Division’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $17,811,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IMA Wealth Inc. grew its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 76.5% during the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 383 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 354.9% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 504.4% in the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 544 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Bray Capital Advisors increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 33.0% in the third quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 665 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Wit LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $74,000.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $94.22 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.55. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $86.40 and a 12-month high of $111.39. The firm has a market cap of $64.77 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.13.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

