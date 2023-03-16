First Financial Bank Trust Division Cuts Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

First Financial Bank Trust Division cut its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 157,317 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,515 shares during the period. First Financial Bank Trust Division’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $10,326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EFA. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.6% during the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the period. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter valued at about $46,000. 80.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:EFA opened at $66.95 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $70.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.93. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $54.61 and a 12 month high of $75.38.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Further Reading

