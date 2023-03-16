First Financial Bank Trust Division Cuts Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

First Financial Bank Trust Division reduced its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 13.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 217,643 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 33,671 shares during the period. First Financial Bank Trust Division’s holdings in AT&T were worth $4,007,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in AT&T during the second quarter worth about $29,000. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in AT&T in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 51.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

T has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AT&T in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of AT&T from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Moffett Nathanson reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, December 19th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of AT&T from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Argus raised AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.00.

T opened at $18.31 on Thursday. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.46 and a 12 month high of $21.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.59.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $31.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.50 billion. AT&T had a negative net margin of 6.60% and a positive return on equity of 14.18%. AT&T’s revenue was down 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S. territories, and businesses globally.

