First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

First Capital Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FCAP traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $23.99. 453 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,764. The company has a market cap of $80.85 million, a P/E ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 0.21. First Capital has a one year low of $22.97 and a one year high of $39.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.76.

First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The savings and loans company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $11.05 million during the quarter. First Capital had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 28.43%.

First Capital Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.50%. This is an increase from First Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. First Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.38%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FCAP. UBS Group AG grew its stake in First Capital by 23,700.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,428 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in First Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of First Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $227,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of First Capital by 10.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,576 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of First Capital by 3.5% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 19,933 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. 10.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About First Capital

First Capital, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and business banking services. Its loan portfolio includes residential real estate, land, construction, commercial real estate and business, home equity and second mortgage, and other consumer loans. The company was founded on September 11, 1998 and is headquartered in Corydon, IN.

