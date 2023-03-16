First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) Short Interest Up 8.4% in February

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,860,000 shares, a growth of 8.4% from the February 13th total of 3,560,000 shares. Approximately 2.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,340,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company lowered First BanCorp. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th.

Get First BanCorp. alerts:

First BanCorp. Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of NYSE:FBP traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.61. 3,366,095 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,388,604. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. First BanCorp. has a 52-week low of $11.31 and a 52-week high of $16.40. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.14. The company has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 7.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.15.

First BanCorp. Increases Dividend

First BanCorp. ( NYSE:FBP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.01). First BanCorp. had a return on equity of 20.58% and a net margin of 31.85%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that First BanCorp. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is a positive change from First BanCorp.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. First BanCorp.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.22%.

Insider Activity

In other First BanCorp. news, Director John A. Heffern bought 3,000 shares of First BanCorp. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.61 per share, for a total transaction of $34,830.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 84,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $985,630.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First BanCorp.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in First BanCorp. by 32.4% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,863 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P bought a new position in First BanCorp. during the fourth quarter valued at about $71,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in First BanCorp. during the fourth quarter valued at about $97,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in First BanCorp. by 121.0% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,785 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 4,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EMC Capital Management bought a new position in First BanCorp. during the fourth quarter valued at about $127,000. 94.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About First BanCorp.

(Get Rating)

First BanCorp (Puerto Rico) is a holding company, which engages in the provision of personal, commercial, and corporate banking services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Mortgage Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First BanCorp. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First BanCorp. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.