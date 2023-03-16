Firestone Capital Management Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Firestone Capital Management grew its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 162,298 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,405 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up approximately 9.2% of Firestone Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Firestone Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $24,645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VIG. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 129.5% during the 3rd quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 241 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock traded up $0.88 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $148.93. 606,117 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,373,786. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $154.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $150.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.86. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $132.64 and a fifty-two week high of $165.04.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

