FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV) Raises Dividend to $0.22 Per Share

FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV – Get Rating) declared an annual dividend on Tuesday, March 14th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.215 per share on Friday, May 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.61%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 12th. This is an increase from FinVolution Group’s previous annual dividend of $0.21.

FinVolution Group has a dividend payout ratio of 12.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

FinVolution Group Stock Down 14.7 %

Shares of FinVolution Group stock opened at $3.83 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.90. FinVolution Group has a 52 week low of $3.40 and a 52 week high of $5.92.

Institutional Trading of FinVolution Group

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in FinVolution Group by 2.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,825,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,933,000 after acquiring an additional 119,258 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FinVolution Group by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,854,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,220,000 after purchasing an additional 17,578 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of FinVolution Group by 92.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,467,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188,179 shares during the period. Man Group plc lifted its stake in shares of FinVolution Group by 601.0% in the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 2,128,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,556,000 after purchasing an additional 1,824,537 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in FinVolution Group by 30.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,600,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,352,000 after buying an additional 373,790 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.73% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on FINV shares. UBS Group raised shares of FinVolution Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Citigroup lowered shares of FinVolution Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $5.68 to $5.08 in a research report on Wednesday.

FinVolution Group Company Profile

FinVolution Group is an online consumer finance platform in China connecting underserved individual borrowers with financial institutions. The firm has developed technologies and accumulates in-depth experience in the core areas of credit risk assessment, fraud detection, big data and artificial intelligence.

Featured Articles

