FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV) Raises Dividend to $0.22 Per Share

FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV – Get Rating) declared an annual dividend on Tuesday, March 14th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.215 per share on Friday, May 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.61%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 12th. This is an increase from FinVolution Group’s previous annual dividend of $0.21.
FinVolution Group has a dividend payout ratio of 12.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.
FinVolution Group Stock Down 14.7 %
Shares of FinVolution Group stock opened at $3.83 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.90. FinVolution Group has a 52 week low of $3.40 and a 52 week high of $5.92.
Several equities analysts recently commented on FINV shares. UBS Group raised shares of FinVolution Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Citigroup lowered shares of FinVolution Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $5.68 to $5.08 in a research report on Wednesday.
FinVolution Group is an online consumer finance platform in China connecting underserved individual borrowers with financial institutions. The firm has developed technologies and accumulates in-depth experience in the core areas of credit risk assessment, fraud detection, big data and artificial intelligence.
