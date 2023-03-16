Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on FDUS. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Fidus Investment from $20.50 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 6th. B. Riley raised their price objective on Fidus Investment from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th.

Get Fidus Investment alerts:

Fidus Investment Stock Down 3.6 %

FDUS opened at $19.22 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $477.42 million, a PE ratio of 13.07 and a beta of 1.50. Fidus Investment has a twelve month low of $16.40 and a twelve month high of $21.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.39.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fidus Investment

About Fidus Investment

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Natixis grew its holdings in Fidus Investment by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Natixis now owns 16,664 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Fidus Investment by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 19,401 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 1,695 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Fidus Investment by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,815 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,792 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidus Investment by 30.9% in the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,757 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 3,484 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Fidus Investment by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 167,208 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,179,000 after buying an additional 11,715 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.97% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fidus Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidus Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.