Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the asset manager’s stock.
Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on FDUS. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Fidus Investment from $20.50 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 6th. B. Riley raised their price objective on Fidus Investment from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th.
Fidus Investment Stock Down 3.6 %
FDUS opened at $19.22 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $477.42 million, a PE ratio of 13.07 and a beta of 1.50. Fidus Investment has a twelve month low of $16.40 and a twelve month high of $21.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.39.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fidus Investment
About Fidus Investment
Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans.
