Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) Price Target Lowered to $60.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Jefferies Financial Group from $65.00 to $60.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on FIS. Citigroup lowered shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $93.00 to $81.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Services from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $79.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Stephens restated an equal weight rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Monday, February 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Fidelity National Information Services currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $90.78.

Fidelity National Information Services Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:FIS traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.81. 6,484,685 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,318,795. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $30.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.52. Fidelity National Information Services has a 1 year low of $49.14 and a 1 year high of $106.65.

Fidelity National Information Services Increases Dividend

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The information technology services provider reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 115.07% and a positive return on equity of 9.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.92 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services will post 5.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This is an increase from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is presently -7.37%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Jeffrey E. Stiefler bought 2,243 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $66.88 per share, with a total value of $150,011.84. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,343 shares in the company, valued at $223,579.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Erik D. Hoag sold 5,658 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.88, for a total value of $361,433.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,368 shares in the company, valued at $1,045,587.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey E. Stiefler acquired 2,243 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $66.88 per share, with a total value of $150,011.84. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $223,579.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fidelity National Information Services

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arlington Partners LLC raised its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 199.2% during the fourth quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 398 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity National Information Services during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 83.3% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 55.2% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 461 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new position in Fidelity National Information Services during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for financial institutions and businesses. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Merchant, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other. The Banking segment focuses on serving financial institutions with core processing software, transaction processing software, and complementary applications and services.

Featured Articles

