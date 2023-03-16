FGI Industries Ltd. (NASDAQ:FGI) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

FGI Industries Ltd. (NASDAQ:FGI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 39,000 shares, a growth of 15.7% from the February 13th total of 33,700 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 10,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.8 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. lifted its position in FGI Industries by 35.8% during the fourth quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 790,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,779,000 after buying an additional 208,360 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in FGI Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FGI Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FGI Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 7.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FGI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of FGI Industries to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Northland Securities decreased their target price on shares of FGI Industries to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th.

FGI Industries Stock Up 1.7 %

About FGI Industries

Shares of FGI stock opened at $1.75 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $16.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.49. FGI Industries has a fifty-two week low of $1.71 and a fifty-two week high of $4.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.31.

FGI Industries ltd. supplies kitchen and bath products in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company sells sanitaryware products, such as toilets, sinks, pedestals, and toilet seats; wood and wood-substitute furniture for bathrooms, including vanities, mirrors, laundry, medicine cabinets, and other storage systems; shower systems; and customer kitchen cabinetry and other accessory items under the Foremost, avenue, contrac, Jetcoat, rosenberg, and Covered Bridge Cabinetry brand names.

