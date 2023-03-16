FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Upgraded to Buy at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has $222.00 target price on the shipping service provider’s stock, up from their previous target price of $171.00.

FDX has been the subject of several other research reports. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of FedEx from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of FedEx from $185.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of FedEx from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a $257.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of FedEx from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Monday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $212.00.

Shares of NYSE:FDX traded up $7.47 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $202.77. The company had a trading volume of 1,235,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,790,470. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $199.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $181.45. The company has a market capitalization of $51.18 billion, a PE ratio of 15.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.25. FedEx has a one year low of $141.92 and a one year high of $248.76.

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 20th. The shipping service provider reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $22.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.66 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 19.17%. As a group, research analysts forecast that FedEx will post 13.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 13th will be paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 10th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.14%.

In other FedEx news, Director Amy B. Lane purchased 280 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $175.83 per share, with a total value of $49,232.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $268,844.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Physicians Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in FedEx by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,133 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,617,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Probity Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in FedEx by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 2,282 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $517,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in FedEx by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 16,651 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $2,903,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in FedEx by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,220 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. boosted its holdings in FedEx by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 2,659 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. 72.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FedEx Corp. provides a broad portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and business services under the FedEx brand. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

