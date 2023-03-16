FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Position Lessened by Bartlett & Co. LLC

Bartlett & Co. LLC lowered its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 191,770 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 9,610 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC owned approximately 0.08% of FedEx worth $33,438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Physicians Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in FedEx by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,133 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. increased its stake in FedEx by 2.1% in the second quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 2,282 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $517,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Laraway Financial Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 2.0% during the first quarter. Laraway Financial Advisors Inc now owns 2,490 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $575,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 2.5% during the second quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 2,415 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Options Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 6.5% during the second quarter. Options Solutions LLC now owns 987 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Stock Performance

NYSE FDX opened at $195.30 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $199.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $181.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.29 billion, a PE ratio of 15.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.31. FedEx Co. has a 1 year low of $141.92 and a 1 year high of $248.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 20th. The shipping service provider reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $22.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.66 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 19.17%. Analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 13.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 13th will be issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 10th. FedEx’s payout ratio is 36.14%.

Insider Transactions at FedEx

In related news, Director Amy B. Lane purchased 280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $175.83 per share, with a total value of $49,232.40. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $268,844.07. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FDX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group set a $225.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of FedEx from $240.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of FedEx from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of FedEx from $185.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $171.00 to $222.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $212.00.

FedEx Profile

FedEx Corp. provides a broad portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and business services under the FedEx brand. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

