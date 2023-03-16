FDM Group (OTCMKTS:FDDMF) Given New GBX 1,000 Price Target at Barclays

FDM Group (OTCMKTS:FDDMF – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at Barclays from GBX 1,190 ($14.50) to GBX 1,000 ($12.19) in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.
FDM Group Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:FDDMF remained flat at $12.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday. FDM Group has a 1 year low of $12.50 and a 1 year high of $12.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.50.
FDM Group Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on FDM Group (FDDMF)
- Don’t Miss Out: $2 Trillion Could be Headed to the Banking Sector
- A Weakening Economy Suggests Caution Before Buying Five Below
- Williams-Sonoma: Time To Buy At Rock-Bottom Prices
- Why DraftKings Could Keep Outperforming in 2023
- Charles Schwab And The Safest 30% You Can Make This Year
Receive News & Ratings for FDM Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FDM Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.