FDM Group (OTCMKTS:FDDMF) Given New GBX 1,000 Price Target at Barclays

FDM Group (OTCMKTS:FDDMF – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at Barclays from GBX 1,190 ($14.50) to GBX 1,000 ($12.19) in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS:FDDMF remained flat at $12.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday. FDM Group has a 1 year low of $12.50 and a 1 year high of $12.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.50.

FDM Group (Holdings) plc provides information technology (IT) services in the United Kingdom, North America, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It is involved in recruiting, training, and placing its own IT and business consultants across various technical and business disciplines, including development, testing, IT service management, project management office, data engineering, cloud computing, business analysis, business intelligence, cyber security, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and robotic process automation, as well as risk and regulation activities.

