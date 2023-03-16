Extendicare Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (TSE:EXE)

Extendicare Inc. (TSE:EXE – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share on Monday, April 17th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th.

Extendicare Stock Performance

TSE:EXE opened at C$6.25 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 381.30. The company has a market cap of C$529.56 million, a P/E ratio of -125.00 and a beta of 1.19. Extendicare has a fifty-two week low of C$6.19 and a fifty-two week high of C$8.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$6.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$6.75.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EXE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. National Bankshares cut their price target on shares of Extendicare from C$7.50 to C$7.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Extendicare from C$7.50 to C$7.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 6th.

Extendicare Company Profile

Extendicare Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides care and services for seniors in Canada. The company offers long term care (LTC) services; retirement living services; and home health care services, such as nursing care, occupational, physical and speech therapy, and assistance with daily activities, as well as contract and consulting services to third parties.

Featured Articles

