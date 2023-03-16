Express, Inc. (NYSE:EXPR) Short Interest Update

Express, Inc. (NYSE:EXPR – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 6,810,000 shares, a drop of 7.7% from the February 13th total of 7,380,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,540,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days. Approximately 10.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Insider Buying and Selling at Express

In other Express news, Director Yehuda Shmidman acquired 5,434,783 shares of Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.60 per share, with a total value of $25,000,001.80. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,434,783 shares in the company, valued at $25,000,001.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EXPR. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Express by 13,293.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 25,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 25,657 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Express in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Express in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Express in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Express in the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors own 48.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Express Trading Down 1.1 %

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Express from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Express to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th.

EXPR traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.88. The stock had a trading volume of 717,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,005,856. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.17. Express has a 12 month low of $0.80 and a 12 month high of $4.02. The firm has a market cap of $60.06 million, a PE ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 1.78.

About Express

Express, Inc is a dual gender apparel and accessories brand. It operates retail and outlet stores in the United States and Puerto Rico, located primarily in high-traffic shopping malls, lifestyle centers, outlet centers, and street locations. The company reports results as a single segment, which includes the operation of its Express brick-and-mortar retail and outlet stores, eCommerce operations, and franchise operations.

