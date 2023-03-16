Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Exponent Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of EXPO stock opened at $103.41 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.39. The company has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a PE ratio of 52.76 and a beta of 0.65. Exponent has a twelve month low of $80.97 and a twelve month high of $112.75.

Get Exponent alerts:

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $112.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.47 million. Exponent had a net margin of 19.94% and a return on equity of 30.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Exponent will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Exponent

In related news, VP Harri Kytomaa sold 350 shares of Exponent stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total value of $37,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,414 shares in the company, valued at $1,340,712. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, VP Harri Kytomaa sold 350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total transaction of $37,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,340,712. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Carol Lindstrom sold 1,875 shares of Exponent stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.59, for a total value of $199,856.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $516,641.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 4,275 shares of company stock worth $455,120. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Exponent during the fourth quarter valued at $51,619,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Exponent by 87.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,057,052 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $104,743,000 after acquiring an additional 493,847 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Exponent by 112.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 438,132 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,411,000 after acquiring an additional 231,882 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Exponent by 86.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 379,297 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,694,000 after acquiring an additional 176,062 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Exponent by 30.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 753,957 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $68,964,000 after purchasing an additional 175,563 shares during the last quarter. 91.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Exponent

(Get Rating)

Exponent, Inc is an engineering and scientific consulting company, which engages in the provision of engineering, scientific, environmental, and health consulting services. It operates through the Engineering and Other Scientific, and Environmental and Health segments. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment includes technical consulting in different practices primarily in engineering.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Exponent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exponent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.