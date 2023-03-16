Evolution Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:CAHPF) Short Interest Update

Evolution Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:CAHPF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,054,300 shares, a growth of 12.7% from the February 13th total of 3,598,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 362.0 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CAHPF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Macquarie downgraded shares of Evolution Mining from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $2.40 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Evolution Mining from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Evolution Mining from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $3.05.

Evolution Mining Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS CAHPF traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1.79. 5,447 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,401. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.11 and its 200 day moving average is $1.77. Evolution Mining has a one year low of $1.17 and a one year high of $3.44.

Evolution Mining Company Profile

Evolution Mining Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, operations, and the sale of gold and gold-copper concentrate. It operates through the following business: Ernest Henry, Cowal, Mungari, Red Lake, Mt Rawdon, Mt Carlton, and Exploration. The company was founded on June 21, 2000 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

