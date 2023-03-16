Evoke Pharma (EVOK) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, March 21st.

Evoke Pharma Stock Down 6.0 %

Evoke Pharma stock opened at $3.30 on Thursday. Evoke Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $1.37 and a fifty-two week high of $16.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 6.94 and a current ratio of 7.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.50. The stock has a market cap of $11.02 million, a PE ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 0.41.

Get Evoke Pharma alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Evoke Pharma in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

About Evoke Pharma

Evoke Pharma, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drugs for the treatment of gastrointestinal disorders and diseases. It develops Gimoti, with promotility and anti-emetic effects, for the relief of symptoms associated with acute and recurrent diabetic gastroparesis in women with diabetes mellitus.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Evoke Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evoke Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.