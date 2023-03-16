Everipedia (IQ) Trading 13.6% Higher Over Last Week

Everipedia (IQ) traded down 3.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 16th. During the last seven days, Everipedia has traded 13.6% higher against the US dollar. Everipedia has a total market capitalization of $85.18 million and $21.99 million worth of Everipedia was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Everipedia token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0065 or 0.00000026 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Everipedia

Everipedia was first traded on December 19th, 2020. Everipedia’s total supply is 13,098,383,539 tokens. Everipedia’s official Twitter account is @iqwiki and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Everipedia is https://reddit.com/r/everipedia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Everipedia is iq.wiki.

Buying and Selling Everipedia

According to CryptoCompare, “The IQ token is a cryptocurrency that powers IQ.wiki, the world’s largest cryptocurrency encyclopedia. It is a governance and DeFi token where staking earns rewards and holders vote on platform decisions. The token is managed by BrainDAO and backed by various digital assets. Staking IQ tokens through HiIQ earns rewards and allows for participation in platform governance.”

