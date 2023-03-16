EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM) Receives “Neutral” Rating from Piper Sandler

EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Piper Sandler in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 16.28% from the stock’s previous close.

EVCM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of EverCommerce to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of EverCommerce from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of EverCommerce from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, EverCommerce has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.54.

EverCommerce Stock Up 20.0 %

Shares of EVCM stock traded up $1.79 on Thursday, hitting $10.75. 1,091,849 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 219,876. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.63 and a 200 day moving average of $8.99. EverCommerce has a fifty-two week low of $5.87 and a fifty-two week high of $14.22.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other EverCommerce news, CTO Samuel Christopher Alaimo sold 3,039 shares of EverCommerce stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.58, for a total transaction of $29,113.62. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 101,696 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $974,247.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CMO Sarah Michelle Jordan sold 3,315 shares of EverCommerce stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.58, for a total value of $31,757.70. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 86,960 shares in the company, valued at $833,076.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 47,695 shares of company stock valued at $440,763. 9.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EVCM. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in EverCommerce by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 19,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in EverCommerce by 70.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 80,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 33,532 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in EverCommerce during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,153,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in EverCommerce by 166.2% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 11,843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in EverCommerce by 130.6% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 26,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 15,025 shares in the last quarter. 88.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About EverCommerce

EverCommerce Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in providing integrated software-as-a-service solutions for service-based small and medium sized businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include business management software, including route-based dispatching, medical practice management, and gym member management solutions; billing and payment solutions that comprise e-invoicing, mobile payments, and integrated payment processing; customer engagement applications, which include reputation management and messaging solutions; and marketing technology solutions that cover websites, hosting, and digital lead generation.

