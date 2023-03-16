Eurocell (LON:ECEL) Given “Buy” Rating at Berenberg Bank

Eurocell (LON:ECEL – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 250 ($3.05) price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target points to a potential upside of 76.06% from the stock’s current price.
Eurocell Price Performance
ECEL traded up GBX 3.50 ($0.04) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 142 ($1.73). 306,675 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 59,109. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.91. The company has a market capitalization of £159.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 710.00 and a beta of 0.81. Eurocell has a 52-week low of GBX 130 ($1.58) and a 52-week high of GBX 232.32 ($2.83). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 149 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 145.96.
Eurocell Company Profile
