Eurocell (LON:ECEL) Given “Buy” Rating at Berenberg Bank

Eurocell (LON:ECEL – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 250 ($3.05) price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target points to a potential upside of 76.06% from the stock’s current price.

ECEL traded up GBX 3.50 ($0.04) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 142 ($1.73). 306,675 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 59,109. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.91. The company has a market capitalization of £159.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 710.00 and a beta of 0.81. Eurocell has a 52-week low of GBX 130 ($1.58) and a 52-week high of GBX 232.32 ($2.83). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 149 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 145.96.

Eurocell plc manufactures, distributes, and recycles windows, doors, and roofline polyvinyl chloride (PVC) building products in the United Kingdom. It operates through Profiles and Building Plastics segments. The company manufactures and sells extruded rigid and foam PVC profiles to third-party fabricators and customers.

