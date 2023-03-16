Ethereum (ETH) Trading Up 7.3% Over Last Week

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 3.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 15th. Ethereum has a market cap of $202.66 billion and approximately $12.25 billion worth of Ethereum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ethereum coin can currently be bought for approximately $1,656.04 or 0.06771783 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Ethereum has traded 7.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001336 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.72 or 0.00064285 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.94 or 0.00024299 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.50 or 0.00051095 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0692 or 0.00000283 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000248 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00007969 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.24 or 0.00021436 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000849 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 35.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001069 BTC.

Ethereum Coin Profile

ETH is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It launched on July 30th, 2015. Ethereum’s total supply is 122,373,866 coins. Ethereum’s official Twitter account is @ethereum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ethereum is forum.ethereum.org. The Reddit community for Ethereum is https://reddit.com/r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ethereum’s official website is www.ethereum.org.

Buying and Selling Ethereum

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum is a decentralized platform for building smart contracts and decentralized applications. It has its own cryptocurrency, Ether, and enables users to transact and communicate without the need for a central authority. In contrast to Bitcoin, Ethereum is a general purpose blockchain that can be programmed for a wide range of tasks. It can be used for building apps and organizations, holding assets, and facilitating financial transactions while respecting user privacy and avoiding censorship. ETH, the native cryptocurrency of Ethereum, is used to fuel and secure the network, serve as collateral for the creation of other tokens, and support the Ethereum financial system. It has value as a means of paying transaction fees and as a store of value or tool for decentralized finance. ETH has also gained recognition through initial coin offerings.”

Investors seeking to trade Ethereum using U.S. dollars directly can do so using Changelly, GDAX or Gemini.

