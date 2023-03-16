Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Now Covered by Analysts at Cowen

Investment analysts at Cowen began coverage on shares of Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $280.00 price target on the stock. Cowen’s price objective points to a potential upside of 18.16% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $224.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $215.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $290.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $280.46.

Get Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

Estée Lauder Companies Trading Up 0.1 %

EL stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $236.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 202,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,451,317. The company has a market cap of $84.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $257.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $239.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Estée Lauder Companies has a 12 month low of $186.47 and a 12 month high of $289.59.

Insider Transactions at Estée Lauder Companies

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $4.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 32.65% and a net margin of 9.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.01 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Estée Lauder Companies will post 4.96 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 9,741 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total value of $2,473,239.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,211,864.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 6,831 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $1,912,680.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 118,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,300,680. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 9,741 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total transaction of $2,473,239.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,211,864.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 33,511 shares of company stock valued at $8,943,120. Corporate insiders own 12.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Estée Lauder Companies

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EL. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,112,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,910,442,000 after buying an additional 191,335 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 1.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,889,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,135,176,000 after purchasing an additional 94,600 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,009,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,739,070,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167,553 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 7.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,417,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $953,675,000 after purchasing an additional 289,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 48.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,065,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,008,604,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322,495 shares in the last quarter. 55.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Estée Lauder Companies

(Get Rating)

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.