Escalade (NASDAQ:ESCA) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Escalade (NASDAQ:ESCA – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Escalade Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ESCA opened at $12.71 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $172.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.17. The company has a current ratio of 4.83, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Escalade has a 12 month low of $9.25 and a 12 month high of $14.69.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Escalade

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Escalade by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Escalade by 0.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 144,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,910,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Escalade by 1.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 171,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,262,000 after buying an additional 2,249 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Escalade by 26.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 2,852 shares during the period. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its position in shares of Escalade by 0.7% during the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 551,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,491,000 after buying an additional 4,037 shares during the period. 22.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Escalade Company Profile

Escalade, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of sporting goods and recreational equipment. It offers archery, table tennis, basketball, pickleball, play systems, fitness, safety and utility weights, game tables, water sports, darts, and outdoor games equipment. The company was founded in 1922 and is headquartered in Evansville, IN.

