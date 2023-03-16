Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:PEG)

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn raised their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 14th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst A. Storozynski now expects that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $3.72 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.68. The consensus estimate for Public Service Enterprise Group’s current full-year earnings is $3.43 per share.

Get Public Service Enterprise Group alerts:

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. TheStreet raised shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Public Service Enterprise Group in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.20.

Public Service Enterprise Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PEG opened at $58.62 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $60.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.46, a PEG ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 0.55. Public Service Enterprise Group has a one year low of $52.51 and a one year high of $75.61.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 10.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Public Service Enterprise Group

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 304.5% in the third quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 453 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 70.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Public Service Enterprise Group

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, COO Eric Carr sold 7,105 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.63, for a total transaction of $409,461.15. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 6,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $373,557.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This is a positive change from Public Service Enterprise Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.89%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 110.68%.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and gas services. The firm operates through the following two segments: Public Service Electric & Gas Co (PSE&G) and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment engages in the transmission of electricity and distribution of electricity and natural gas.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.