Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Stock Position Lifted by Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. boosted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 102,836 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,065 shares during the quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $2,481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bray Capital Advisors grew its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 333.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 1,300 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 86.4% during the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. 26.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enterprise Products Partners Stock Performance

NYSE EPD opened at $25.17 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.21. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 52-week low of $22.90 and a 52-week high of $28.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 1.10.

Enterprise Products Partners Increases Dividend

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.05. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 20.38% and a net margin of 9.43%. The business had revenue of $13.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.74 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 30th. This is a boost from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.79%. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is currently 78.40%.

Insider Activity at Enterprise Products Partners

In other Enterprise Products Partners news, CEO Aj Teague purchased 21,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.60 per share, for a total transaction of $499,140.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,335,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,111,310. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Carin Marcy Barth acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.99 per share, for a total transaction of $119,950.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 75,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,817,866.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Aj Teague bought 21,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.60 per share, with a total value of $499,140.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,335,225 shares in the company, valued at $55,111,310. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 29,800 shares of company stock worth $707,019. 32.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EPD has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Enterprise Products Partners has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.83.

About Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

See Also

