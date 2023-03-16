EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 906,300 shares, a drop of 6.2% from the February 13th total of 966,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 192,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.7 days. Approximately 2.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On EnerSys
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENS. State of Wyoming raised its holdings in shares of EnerSys by 44.7% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 10,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $764,000 after acquiring an additional 3,199 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EnerSys in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,725,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of EnerSys by 48.7% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 8,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $646,000 after buying an additional 2,866 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of EnerSys by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 96,580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,131,000 after buying an additional 3,709 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in EnerSys in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $303,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.66% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ENS. StockNews.com began coverage on EnerSys in a research report on Thursday. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. BTIG Research increased their target price on EnerSys to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded EnerSys from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd.
EnerSys Price Performance
EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.03. EnerSys had a net margin of 3.81% and a return on equity of 13.30%. The firm had revenue of $920.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $926.36 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that EnerSys will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
EnerSys Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. EnerSys’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.96%.
About EnerSys
EnerSys engages in the provision of stored energy solutions for industrial applications. It operates through the following segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The Energy Systems segment combines enclosures, power conversion, power distribution, and energy storage used in the telecommunication, broadband, and utility industries.
