EMX Royalty Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EMX) Short Interest Update

EMX Royalty Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EMX – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 39,800 shares, a decrease of 11.4% from the February 13th total of 44,900 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 127,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of EMX Royalty in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd.
EMX traded up $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $1.91. The company had a trading volume of 43,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,830. The firm has a market capitalization of $211.36 million, a PE ratio of -31.83 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 4.88 and a quick ratio of 4.88. EMX Royalty has a 12-month low of $1.57 and a 12-month high of $2.41.
EMX Royalty Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of precious and base metals properties. The firm focuses on the gold, copper, silver, lead, zinc and molybdenum properties. It conducts exploration on properties located primarily in Turkey, Haiti, Kyrgyz Republic, Europe, Southwest United States, and Asia Pacific.
