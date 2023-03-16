EMX Royalty Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EMX) Short Interest Update

EMX Royalty Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EMX – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 39,800 shares, a decrease of 11.4% from the February 13th total of 44,900 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 127,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of EMX Royalty in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd.

Get EMX Royalty alerts:

EMX Royalty Price Performance

EMX traded up $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $1.91. The company had a trading volume of 43,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,830. The firm has a market capitalization of $211.36 million, a PE ratio of -31.83 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 4.88 and a quick ratio of 4.88. EMX Royalty has a 12-month low of $1.57 and a 12-month high of $2.41.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EMX Royalty

EMX Royalty Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EMX. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in EMX Royalty in the fourth quarter valued at about $166,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in EMX Royalty by 441.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 83,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 68,348 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in EMX Royalty during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in EMX Royalty during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of EMX Royalty by 60.7% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 27,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 10,557 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.74% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

EMX Royalty Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of precious and base metals properties. The firm focuses on the gold, copper, silver, lead, zinc and molybdenum properties. It conducts exploration on properties located primarily in Turkey, Haiti, Kyrgyz Republic, Europe, Southwest United States, and Asia Pacific.

