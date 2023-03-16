EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Northland Securities raised EMCORE from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $2.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Lake Street Capital raised EMCORE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $3.50 to $2.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 9th.

Get EMCORE alerts:

EMCORE Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:EMKR opened at $1.13 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.02 million, a PE ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.47. EMCORE has a 1 year low of $0.86 and a 1 year high of $3.92.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EMCORE

EMCORE ( NASDAQ:EMKR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 20th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $25.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.00 million. EMCORE had a negative return on equity of 25.46% and a negative net margin of 35.93%. Analysts predict that EMCORE will post -0.86 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMKR. Aegis Financial Corp acquired a new position in EMCORE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $960,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of EMCORE in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,194,000. AMH Equity Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of EMCORE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $578,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of EMCORE by 30.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,978,625 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,304,000 after acquiring an additional 466,212 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EMCORE in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,355,000. 54.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About EMCORE

(Get Rating)

EMCORE Corp. engages in the manufacture and provision of mixed-signal optics products. It operates through the Aerospace and Defense segment and Broadband segment. The Aerospace and Defense segment produces navigation and inertial sensing products, and defense optoelectronics. The Broadband segment manufactures community antenna television (CATV) lasers and transmitters, chip devices, and other optical products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for EMCORE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EMCORE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.