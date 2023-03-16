Embecta Corp. (NASDAQ:EMBC) Short Interest Up 12.7% in February

Embecta Corp. (NASDAQ:EMBC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,470,000 shares, an increase of 12.7% from the February 13th total of 3,080,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 881,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.9 days. Approximately 6.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Embecta Stock Performance

Shares of Embecta stock traded down $0.48 on Thursday, hitting $29.53. The company had a trading volume of 343,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 891,300. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.19 and a 200-day moving average of $29.70. Embecta has a 1 year low of $22.30 and a 1 year high of $49.00.

Get Embecta alerts:

Embecta (NASDAQ:EMBC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $275.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.77 million. Embecta had a negative return on equity of 26.60% and a net margin of 14.34%. Equities analysts anticipate that Embecta will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Embecta Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 13th. Investors of record on Monday, February 27th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 24th.

Separately, Morgan Stanley downgraded Embecta from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 6th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director David F. Melcher purchased 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $32.51 per share, for a total transaction of $100,781.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 21,465 shares in the company, valued at $697,827.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Embecta

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Embecta by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 128,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,237,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Embecta by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 23,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC increased its position in Embecta by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 23,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Embecta by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 37,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $959,000 after buying an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Embecta by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. 93.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Embecta Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Embecta Corp., a medical device company, focuses on the provision of various solutions to enhance the health and wellbeing of people living with diabetes. Its products include pen needles, syringes, and safety devices, as well as digital applications to assist people with managing their diabetes. The company primarily sells its products to wholesalers and distributors in the United States and internationally.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Embecta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Embecta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.